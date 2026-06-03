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Jude Bellingham at Liverpool? Reds legend Robbie Fowler explains when Premier League transfer could happen & where England superstar needs to improve
From Birmingham to Madrid: Bellingham's career path
Birmingham academy graduate Bellingham stepped out of his comfort zone after making a senior breakthrough in the West Midlands at just 16 years of age. In the summer of 2020, a big-money move to German giants Borussia Dortmund was agreed.
Further potential was unlocked there, allowing a €103 million (£89m/$120m) switch to Santiago Bernabeu to be made in 2023. The classy playmaker has not looked out of place among the ‘Galacticos’ of Madrid, with a rapid rise into Ballon d’Or contention being enjoyed.
Injuries have stunted his progress across the last two campaigns, with major silverware falling out of reach, and the odd question has been asked of whether Bellingham remains untouchable with England - as the likes of Morgan Rogers provide serious competition in the No.10 department.
The plan is to silence any doubters, as he has made a habit of doing down the years, and that process could be aided by a return to his homeland in upcoming transfer windows. Ambitious clubs across the Premier League would love to welcome a proven Champions League winner into their respective ranks.
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Premier League transfer: Could Bellingham join Liverpool?
Quizzed on whether Bellingham will end up in the English top-flight, and whether that could be at Anfield, Liverpool great Fowler - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said: “I want to see good players at Anfield, so I'd love to see him there.
“When we talk about the Premier League, it is marked as the best league in the world, but at the minute he's playing for one of the greatest clubs in the world, isn't he, at Real Madrid. So I don't think he's wanting to come back to the Premier League.
“That's not to say that won't happen in maybe three, four or five years' time, but certainly the way football is now and the way contracts are given out with players, then you wouldn't be surprised because certainly if he's not playing for Madrid in Spain or one of the top teams, then I think the Premier League is the place to be. Of course, being a Liverpool fan, you want to see great players and he would be up there.”
Bellingham told one area of his game that can be improved
Domestic transfers will be firmly at the back of Bellingham’s mind for now, with his attention turning to World Cup duty. The Three Lions are hoping to roar on North American soil this summer, bringing 60 years of hurt to a close in the process.
It remains to be seen how prominent the role Bellingham plays in that quest will be, with Thomas Tuchel needing to make some huge selection calls. Pressed on what he would like to see more of from a man that can fill a number of positions in any given engine room, 26-cap former England star Fowler added: “When I look at him, I see an unbelievably talented player. Of course he's talented because of where he is and the type of player he is.
“He's been an outstanding player ever since he was a kid at Birmingham. He's done unbelievably well at Dortmund. He gets that move to the top seat at Madrid. Again, he's a player who we all talk about in the right way in terms of how proactive he is going forward.
“I think, for me, looking at Jude from the outside, I think he does lack that consistency of doing it over and over again. Maybe the discipline of when you think of an England manager wanting you to go forward, but he also wants you to get back a little bit quicker.
“I think Jude's a little bit guilty of maybe going forward a lot quicker than what he is getting back. I think that plays into the conversation. Jude going forward, he is a quality player. We know that. I think the consistency and the discipline of wanting to come back dampens that a little bit.”
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Bellingham eager to help England to World Cup glory
Bellingham, who is only four appearances short of hitting a half-century for England, can focus purely on international matters for now as he is tied to a contract in Madrid through to 2029.
He has already achieved so much there, which could lead to him mulling over a Premier League move if enticing offers are eventually tabled. If he is to head down that path, then he will hope to do so as a historic World Cup winner.