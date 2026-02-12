Getty/GOAL
How BOTH Jude Bellingham & Morgan Rogers can start for England at World Cup as Michael Owen unveils clever tactical plan
Bellingham faces fierce competition for Three Lions spot
England made light work of qualification for that tournament, picking up maximum points from eight fixtures and conceding no goals - with optimism building when it comes to bringing 60 years of international trophy-chasing pain to a close.
Tuchel, who has committed to a contract extension through to the summer of 2028, is the man charged with the task of delivering on expectations. He faces some tough choices when piecing together a 26-man squad that blends defensive steel with attacking flair.
The former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss has warned that nobody is guaranteed a place in his plans, regardless of past achievements or status in the world game. The likes of Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham must earn their selection.
He faces competition for a playmaking post from Aston Villa star Rogers, Manchester City ace Phil Foden, Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer and Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.
Who is winning the race to be England's No.10?
Quizzed on who is favourite to start a few months out from FIFA’s flagship event heading to North America, ex-Three Lions striker Owen - speaking in association with casino.org, who rates Crypto.com promo codes - told GOAL: “I guess Morgan Rogers seems to be the favourite - he seems to be Tuchel’s favourite lately. He seems to like him.
“I would find a place for Jude Bellingham if he’s fit. He’s one of the world’s best players, not only England’s best players. A lot depends on whether Tuchel pushes one of those 10s out in a wider position to fit them in.
“Is there an obvious player on the left that is going to start? There are a few candidates. If two of these No.10s are playing exceptionally well, then could he push someone over onto that left side?
“If everybody is absolutely fit and flying, and playing at their best, then to me Jude Bellingham is the best player for that position in the country. But, there are a few ifs and buts before then.”
Bellingham injury: Could Real Madrid star be snubbed by England?
One of those question marks currently hangs over Bellingham’s fitness. He suffered an untimely injury when representing Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano on February 1. It has been suggested that he will sit out up to five weeks of action.
With it unlikely that any risks will be taken by club or country, the 22-year-old may be forced to miss international friendly fixtures in March - with England due to take on Uruguay and Japan before settling on a World Cup travelling party.
Asked if there is any threat of Bellingham being overlooked, with Tuchel having to go against his own wishes and pick on faith, Owen added: “Obviously if he comes back and everything is fine - between now and the end of the season - then, yes, he would go in the category for me as being untouchable. He is one if fit, in my eyes, that would go.
“You don’t get players like him growing on trees. He’s playing for Real Madrid every week, one of their star players, one of our absolute gems, the jewels in our crown. It’s not ideal, he’s not the first person to get an injury leading up to a tournament, but if everything is fine and he recovers well, then of course he is in the squad.”
England fixtures: Friendly dates & World Cup opener
Bellingham, who made his senior international debut in 2020, has earned 46 caps for England - scoring six goals along the way. If called upon by Tuchel, he would be able to figure in pre-tournament friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida before a bid for World Cup glory gets underway against Croatia on June 17.
