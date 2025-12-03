Jude Bellingham's relationship with Thomas Tuchel compared to Roy Keane & Sir Alex Ferguson as ex-England defender tells Real Madrid star to get 'respect levels right'

Tuchel has made it clear that he will not be selecting anybody that threatens to rock the boat and disturb group harmony, with a happy camp required in the United States, Canada and Mexico. That has led some to suggest that Bellingham may be overlooked, despite his obvious talent.

Asked for his take on that debate, former United and England defender Brown - speaking in association with BetWright casino - told GOAL: “First of all, when it comes to a player and a manager, there needs to be respect. You look over the course of my Man United career, with Keano and the gaffer - they weren’t the best of mates, but there is an understanding that they are both here to win and both can play a big part in that.

“You still need respect between the manager and the player. We all know how good Jude is and he’s a big part of the squad and a big player in the team - who the manager knows that he needs, by the way. He does need him in the team. At the same time, it comes down to making sure that the respect levels are right. Maybe that’s what it is. I’m sure it will be fine. At the same time, they have to come to an understanding. At any normal football club, if two people are not getting on then you find a way to work it out and fix it.”

