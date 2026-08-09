AFP
Jose Mourinho hails 'source of happiness' as Vinicius Jr snubs Arsenal to sign massive new Real Madrid contract
Mourinho reacts to Vinicius Junior renewal
Mourinho has spoken of his delight after seeing Vinicius Jr reject interest from the Premier League to remain in the Spanish capital. The 26-year-old had been the subject of a massive push from Arsenal, who were reportedly willing to make him the highest-paid player in England, but he has instead chosen to lead the new era under the Special One. The Brazilian has officially committed his long-term future to the Spanish giants by signing a deal that runs until June 2032.
Speaking after a 2-1 pre-season victory over Ferencvaros, Mourinho emphasised how vital the renewal is for the club’s stability. The Portuguese tactician stated: "The most important thing is the renewal. Renewing the contract is a source of happiness for him, of course, but it’s also a source of happiness for all of us."
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Special One demands patience for returning stars
While the contract news stole the headlines, Vinicius Jr returned to the pitch as a second-half substitute in Budapest. Mourinho was quick to temper expectations regarding the winger's current sharpness following a busy summer at the World Cup.
"Vini has done very few training sessions. I wasn't expecting him to take the ball and run 50 meters with it and score a goal today, his legs are still tired and fatigued," the manager explained during his post-match assessment. "He’ll definitely be in a better place next Wednesday, and the following Sunday."
Bernardo Silva fitness concerns raised
The friendly also saw a debut for another high-profile arrival, but Mourinho delivered a blunt verdict on Bernardo Silva's physical condition. The manager was characteristically honest about the midfielder's readiness, suggesting that his mental break during the off-season has left his physical levels lacking.
"He is a very important player," Mourinho added. "He’s another player who was on vacation. He’s the type of player who completely disconnects from mental work and does nothing during the break, and he came back with much lower physical fitness that needs development. But Bernardo is a fantastic player who gives us excellent ball progression, whether playing in a deeper position or in midfield."
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Building for the new season at the Bernabeu
The focus for Real Madrid now shifts to upcoming friendlies against Deportivo La Coruna and Schalke as the squad ramps up its intensity. With Vinicius Jr's future finally resolved, the hierarchy at the Bernabeu can breathe a sigh of relief. The Brazilian is expected to be the cornerstone of Mourinho’s pursuit of silverware in 2026-27 after a trophyless campaign last season.
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