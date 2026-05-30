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Adhe Makayasa

Jose Mourinho signs three-year contract to return as Real Madrid manager

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Benfica
Liga Portugal

Jose Mourinho has signed a three-year contract to make a sensational return as the head coach of Real Madrid until June 2029. The 63-year-old Portuguese tactician, who previously managed the Spanish giants between 2010 and 2013, was secured by club president Florentino Perez to revive the team following a second successive trophyless campaign.

  • Perez drives sensational reunion

    According to reports from The Athletic, Madrid opened negotiations to appoint Mourinho on May 8 before the Portuguese tactician officially signed his terms last week. The former Chelsea manager chose to leave Benfica, turning down a contract extension in Lisbon to secure his return to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2029. Club president Perez has already triggered presidential elections for June 7, with Mourinho’s formal announcement expected to follow the vote.

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    Mourinho delays decision

    Mourinho delayed finalising his future until after Benfica's final game of the campaign, which ended in a 3-1 victory over Estoril on May 16. Confirming the situation during a press conference, the manager noted that he had been offered an extension but preferred to wait. However, The Athletic reported that he had already privately conveyed his departure to several people at the Portuguese club, forcing Benfica to track Fulham's Marco Silva as a replacement after Ruben Amorim rejected interest.

  • Perez takes a gamble

    The appointment represents a significant gamble by the 79-year-old Perez, who single-handedly drove the pursuit of Mourinho rather than utilising the club's general manager. Madrid are currently reeling from an incredibly turbulent period, having sacked Xabi Alonso in January before interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa stepped down. Perez believes Mourinho's trademark belligerence is exactly what a feuding dressing room needs to restore stability and halt a painful domestic decline.

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    Dressing room issues loom

    Mourinho faces immediate challenges, including a furious fanbase and rising squad tensions amplified by Kylian Mbappe’s recent ‘fourth choice’ comment. The manager must also navigate fallout from past friction involving Vinicius Junior, alongside planned work on summer recruitment and backroom staff restructuring. Having inherited a team that finished consecutive seasons without a major trophy, he must quickly unify the dressing room before pre-season begins.