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Ex-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim set to join two-time Champions League winners in first managerial role since Old Trafford exit
Amorim targeted as Benfica prepare managerial change
Amorim is close to returning to management after being dismissed by Man Utd in January. The 41-year-old has been out of work since his departure from Old Trafford but is now being lined up to replace Mourinho at Benfica. According to The Sun, the Portuguese giants see Amorim as the leading candidate to take charge.
Despite his struggles in England, his reputation remains strong in Portugal following a successful spell with Sporting CP. The vacancy at Estadio da Luz has emerged because Mourinho is reportedly set to move to Real Madrid. Benfica have therefore begun planning for the next campaign with Amorim viewed as the preferred option to lead the team.
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Mourinho linked with Real Madrid move
Reports suggest Mourinho is heading for a return to Real Madrid after completing an unbeaten league season with Benfica. Despite that record, the club finished third in the standings and outside the Champions League qualification places.
After less than a year in charge in Lisbon, Mourinho has reportedly been approached by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to take charge at the Spanish giants. The development has triggered a managerial reshuffle that could open the door for Amorim to step in at Benfica.
Familiar surroundings for the former United coach
A move to Benfica would carry added significance for Amorim. During his playing career he represented the Lisbon club and retired there in 2017 while Rui Costa was serving as sporting director. Amorim later built his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches, winning the Portuguese league twice with Sporting in 2021 and 2024. He also lifted the Portuguese League Cup twice with Sporting after previously winning the competition with Braga in 2020. Costa, who now serves as the club's president, is believed to remain a strong admirer of Amorim, and that relationship is thought to be central to Benfica’s interest in appointing him.
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Amorim aims to rebuild after difficult Premier League spell
Amorim’s time at Man Utd ended after internal tensions and poor results. The manager was sacked shortly after the new year following a draw against Leeds in the Premier League. During his time at Old Trafford, he took charge of 63 games, winning 25 and losing 23. A return to Portugal with Benfica could now offer Amorim the opportunity to rebuild his managerial career in a more familiar environment.