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Marco Silva agrees to replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica despite Fulham doubling Portuguese side's offer
Benfica secure Silva despite lucrative Fulham offer
According to talkSPORT, Silva has reached a verbal agreement to become the new manager of Benfica, succeeding the Real Madrid-bound Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese giants turned their attention to the 48-year-old after their primary target, Ruben Amorim, proved reluctant to accept the position.
Silva is already taking steps towards this move, reportedly building a house close to Lisbon. Fulham have made a desperate attempt to retain their manager by offering him a three-year contract worth an impressive £8 million a year. However, this proposal seems to have been rejected, with Benfica offering a significantly lower salary of around £4m a year to secure his services as his current deal expires at the end of June.
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A successful London tenure nears its conclusion
Fulham are currently waiting for formal communication from their manager regarding his desire to leave. Silva joined the London side in July 2021 following their Championship relegation and has enjoyed a highly successful tenure, guiding them to an instant Premier League return. Since then, the club have established themselves in the top flight, achieving a record tally of 54 points in the 2024-25 campaign while reaching a Carabao Cup semi-final.
Despite a previous statement by Fulham vice chairman Tony Khan in February that he thinks Silva will be at the club for "a long time", a departure looks inevitable following his recent end of season debrief with the coaching staff.
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Mourinho returns to Real Madrid amid severe club crisis
Mourinho is departing Benfica to embark on his second spell at Real Madrid, joining a club currently engulfed in a severe crisis. The Spanish giants have endured a turbulent period, failing to win any major trophies over the last two seasons. Consequently, Real Madrid have changed three managers during this chaotic timeframe. Carlo Ancelotti left at the end of the 2024=25 campaign, paving the way for Xabi Alonso. However, Alonso was sacked after just half a season in charge. Alvaro Arbeloa then took over as caretaker manager, but he has now stepped down, allowing Mourinho to officially begin his highly anticipated second era at the Bernabeu.
What next for Silva and Fulham?
A return to Portugal would see Silva manage in the Primeira Liga for the first time in 11 years. His immediate task at Benfica will be guiding them through the Europa League second qualifying round to reach the league phase. Meanwhile, Fulham must quickly begin their search for a new head coach ahead of a crucial pre-season, as they look to build upon their recent top-flight stability.