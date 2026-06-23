Where does Jordan Pickford sit among England’s goalkeeping greats? Record-holder Peter Shilton ranks current No.1 against Gordon Banks, David Seaman and Co

Pickford is still only 32 years of age, so may have Shilton’s shutout record in his sights. Asked about hanging on to that piece of history, one of the best that world football has ever seen added: “I think some of the teams that they play these days are probably what I call gimme matches, or gimme clean sheets. We didn't have too many of those!

“I've got a lot of respect for Jordan. I watched him from a young lad come through. I think he's matured. I like the way he's vocal. He has a go at the defence, but you can also see him encouraging and taking responsibility. I think that's a big part of it now.

“You've got to actually play like an outfield player and he's brilliant at pinging those 50-yard balls into strikers or midfield players. His accuracy is unbelievable. I think that's a strong point.

“His penalty saving record is very good. They get a lot more information these days from the coaches who watch teams, watch their penalty takers before they go into a match. They've probably got a list of who takes penalties, where they probably put them. So, there's a lot of that.

“Same with penalty takers. Very rarely do you see a penalty taker look really nervous these days. They all seem to be programmed into getting their minds set, relaxing, taking a deep breath, focusing. There's not that sort of, ‘oh, I hope I'm going to score’ attitude and a bit of nervousness. So, that's how football's improved through one side of it, which is the coaching side.”

Pickford and England will be back in World Cup action on Tuesday when taking on Ghana in their second Group L fixture at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough - with Thomas Tuchel and Co hoping for no mishaps there after seeing off Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener.