Inter star John Stones hit with court fine and driving penalty after missing police correspondence during World Cup duty with England

Stones has been convicted of a speeding offence and handed a significant court bill, as per The Independent. The 32-year-old was caught driving his Range Rover at 43mph in a 30mph zone near his Cheshire property in May.

Stones readily admitted to being the driver when initially contacted by Cheshire Police. However, the England international failed to respond to a crucial second letter. This document offered him the chance to pay a fixed penalty and keep the offence out of court.

Because of the missed correspondence, the case escalated to the Single Justice Procedure. A magistrate issued the defender with four penalty points and ordered him to pay a £666 fine. He must also cover £120 in costs and a £266 victim surcharge.