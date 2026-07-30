Inter Milan complete free transfer from Manchester City

Inter Milan announced the signing of English defender John Stones on Thursday evening, snapping him up on a free transfer after his Manchester City contract expired.

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until the summer of 2028.

Inter Milan's website looked back over the career of Stones, who made his England debut on 30 May 2014.

Having joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016, Stones blossomed under Pep Guardiola into one of the finest modern defenders in the game, prized for his intelligence, his composure on the ball and his ability to build attacks from the back.

He made 295 competitive appearances for City and scored 19 goals, while winning 94 caps for the Three Lions.

Speaking to Inter Milan's official channel, Stones said: "I have a lot of emotions. I am very happy and proud, and excited to start this new chapter and this new journey. I could not have imagined a better place to experience it."

He continued: "I have heard a lot about Milan, but I have not lived the experience myself yet. This is what excites us, discovering the city, the culture and the people. It is also wonderful that I already have some friends here to share this experience with."

The defender was clear about his ambitions: "I have an enormous desire to win more titles. I have been lucky enough to win many titles during my career, and I want to use that experience here to help the team and the club. At the same time, I want to keep learning and developing as a footballer, working with the coach, as well as with Kolarov, who was my teammate at Manchester City."