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Serie A

Serie A Overview

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AC Milan plan massive contract extension for USMNT star Pulisic

AC Milan are preparing to offer Christian Pulisic an ambitious contract extension running until 2031 following his return to fitness. The United States international sat out national team duty this week to focus on his tailored training regime at Milanello, with club owner Gerry Cardinale keen to secure the forward's long-term future at San Siro.

C. PulisicAC Milan
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'I'm living proof' - Dhorasoo challenges India to find superstars

Former France international Vikash Dhorasoo has issued a rallying cry to Indian football, insisting that his own decorated career serves as evidence that players of Indian descent can reach the very top of the game. The former midfielder, who reached the World Cup final with Les Bleus, believes the nation's current standing does not reflect its massive potential.

V. DhorasooIndia
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Endrick considers January Real Madrid exit after Mourinho snub

Endrick is reportedly weighing up a January exit from Real Madrid after struggling for playing time under Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian starlet was persuaded to stay at the Bernabeu following talks with the manager in the summer, but a lack of minutes has reopened the door to a loan move away. Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan are among the top European clubs closely monitoring the forward's situation.

TransfersEndrick
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AC Milan target Granada prodigy Owen Emeka amid Real Madrid interest

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Granada sensation Owen Emeka after an initial scouting mission yielded rave reviews, though European giants Real Madrid are also monitoring the teenager. The 17-year-old winger has a €15 million release clause in his contract, with both continental heavyweights now keeping close tabs on his rapid progress in Spain.

TransfersAC Milan
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL

Serie A, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
2
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
FT
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
0
FT
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
Friday 9 October
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
Inter badge
Inter
INT
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Roma crestRoma54101431113
D
W
W
W
W
2Inter crestInter5410158713
D
W
W
W
W
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
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Betting spotlight

Why Parma are value for Serie A relegation after Cuesta’s sacking
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Serie A match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Inter Milan and Juventus for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

Juventus hold the record for the most Serie A title triumphs, having landed 36 trophies in total. Their dominance spans decades, with notable success in the 2010s, where they won an Italian record nine consecutive titles from 2012 to 2020.

The San Siro, officially known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is the largest stadium in Serie A. Located in Milan, it's a colossal arena with a seating capacity of 80,018 and is shared by fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.