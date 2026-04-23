'They will need to adjust to get this tournament sold' - Ticket expert Jim McCarthy on the World Cup price problem and FIFA’s next move

Jim McCarthy does tickets for a living.
Alright, it's not quite that simple, but the Los Angeles-based consultant, who advises football clubs on their ticket pricing and events strategies, knows a fair price when he sees one. And when he looks at the World Cup, like so many others, he is mightily skeptical.
And for good reason. This thing is expensive. There are widespread reports of tickets not being sold, of fans being priced out. But McCarthy, who has been involved in events management for over 20 years, believes that FIFA got it wrong from the start.
"Let's say you want to maximize the revenue of an event. The game is to find that absolutely optimal price point where the demand and the supply meet. That's the best you can do. Because if you go past that, then people begin to drop out of the market," he explains to GOAL.
But there's more to this than simply supply and demand. McCarthy claims that it's not just the desire for tickets, but the willingness to pay at a certain price point that FIFA has miscalculated. The response, in most cases, is for organizations to simply lower their prices in order to satisfy inventory - that is the very definition of dynamic pricing. That would be a simple fix.
"They shouldn't be afraid to be dynamic in their pricing on the downside. Because very few people get pricing completely correct the first time," McCarthy argues.
In fact, you're allowed to get pricing wrong - as long as you correct things.
"But there's a whole bunch of ways that you could take a small amount of inventory to a discrete audience, and see what they do in response to that. And if you get it a little wrong, it's not that bad because you can adjust," he says.
Yet FIFA seems reluctant. The World Cup, after all, is a premium event. There will always be buyers somewhere. And they have maintained the majority of funds will be distributed towards improving the game around the world. But getting the right people in the doors - the genuine fans who have been saving up for this kind of thing - has been a challenge. Tickets are too expensive. McCarthy is not part of the decision-making process. However, he can see where some adjustments need to be made. The good news is that this thing might just be fixable, PR disaster or otherwise.
GOAL talked to the ticket expert about some of the biggest problems around pricing, demand, and the optics of it all...
NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.