James Trafford is England's next No.1 in waiting - he MUST leave Man City this summer to start putting pressure on Jordan Pickford

The Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal was quickly dubbed 'The Nico O’Reilly final' as City’s homegrown, do-it-all player scored both goals in the 2-0 victory. But it was thanks to Trafford, who also grew up within City’s academy, that they were in that position in the first place.

Trafford made a triple-save to thwart Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka in the opening minutes, and looked utterly unfazed in his first game at the national stadium.

And while Mikel Arteta was criticised by Jamie Carragher and others for picking potential liability Kepa Arrizabalaga over first-choice David Raya, Pep Guardiola’s decision to reward Trafford for his performances in the previous rounds and play him in the final paid off handsomely.

The goalkeeper expressed his gratitude to Guardiola, but he could not help but mention the elephant in the room: the fact that he was lured back to City from Burnley under the pretence that he would be their No.1, only for them to subsequently sign Gianluigi Donnarumma late in the transfer window and make him first choice instead.

"It means a lot to have Pep’s faith. It’s a testament to myself, I believe, through how I’ve acted in training and how I’ve acted in cup games," he said. "Every time I play, I give it my best shot and try to win. It hasn’t been easy at all [not playing regularly] – really, really tough at times – but I have an incredible set of people around me."