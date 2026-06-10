Jadon Sancho officially leaves Man Utd after miserable five years as club issues short statement on 12-goal winger

The Red Devils have confirmed their retained list has been sent to the Premier League, signalling the end of several high-profile careers in Manchester. Sancho’s exit marks the conclusion of a saga that cost United upwards of £73 million. It proved to be a remarkably costly misfire, with the winger only managed 12 goals and six assists across 83 appearances while consistently struggling for form and finding himself at odds with previous management. After a series of loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Aston Villa, the 26-year-old will now look for a fresh start elsewhere.

The club issued a brief statement acknowledging the departure of the forward alongside other senior stars. "Everyone at the club would like to thank Casemiro, Tyrell [Malacia], and Jadon for their contributions to Manchester United and wish them the very best of luck for the future," United confirmed as they prepares for a squad overhaul ahead of the new campaign.