Italy willing to make salary 'exception' for Pep Guardiola as FIGC president confirms talks with ex-Man City boss

Speaking on the Cronache di Spogliatoio podcast, Malago confirmed discussions have taken place with Guardiola but insisted there is no certainty they will lead to an appointment. He said: "It's not a given that this [talks with Guardiola] will come to fruition, but I believe it was right and important to open a dialogue and keep it alive."

Malago also acknowledged Italy's financial constraints but suggested Guardiola would justify an exceptional investment. "There are also financial and budgetary considerations," he added. "In the short to medium term, to say that we'll have to tighten our belts is an understatement. However, some exceptions have been made, which may relate to the name that is so dominant at the moment."

When asked directly if he meant Guardiola, he replied: "Yes."

Despite the high-level interest, the board is maintaining a broader search to ensure the national team is not left stranded if Guardiola declines. The president stressed that Guardiola, former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, and legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo are not the only names on the list. He noted: "No, absolutely not. But If we're considering a certain profile, these names certainly fall within the scope of these profile categories."



