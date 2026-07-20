Pep Guardiola offered Italy manager job in face-to-face meeting with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo

Despite the ambitious nature of the offer, the primary obstacle remains Guardiola's commitment to his time away from the dugout. The 55-year-old has been vocal about his need for a break, saying: "From a mental standpoint, I don't miss anything at all. I started managing at 37, and my entire life has been bound to football. Now, I want to try and discover life, to be happy doing other things that have nothing to do with football."

He added: "I'm trying to figure out what my life will look like. I decided to stop because I want to take a bit more care of myself. I want to spend more time with my children and with my father, who is 95 and still with us. I've reached the age of 56, I'm no longer young, and the way you see things changes as well. I'm still adjusting to this new phase, but it's going pretty well."



