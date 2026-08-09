United, ahead of their return to Champions League competition, are yet to bring in another established striker to compete with or play alongside Sesko. Asked if that is a source of concern, Premier League title-winning ex-Red Devils forward Owen - in an ambassadorial role for Casino.org that helps to find online casinos for UK players - told GOAL: “Well, a lot of the time, half the time he [Sesko] doesn't even play and they do quite well anyway.

“Whether they push [Matheus] Cunha up front or [Bryan] Mbeumo or whoever, they've managed without him. Even though he's the only out and out centre forward, if it was the European Cup final next week, then I'm not sure he would start. If they had another option, a better option, I'm sure they would take that.

“However, he has surprised a few. He wasn't that convincing right at the start, but it's not easy to be convincing in the Manchester United team over the last decade or so.

“Obviously, in the second half of the season, Manchester United are playing really, really well. He's grown into the role as well. You'd definitely say he's going to get more game time this season and see how he does. Do I see him as the long-term Manchester United centre forward? I'd have my doubts.”