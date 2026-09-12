Inter lock down their local hero! Federico Dimarco on the verge of signing new long-term contract

Inter management, led by Giuseppe Marotta and Baccin, initially viewed the situation as a non-emergency given the player’s current contract runs until June 2027. That deal also contains a unilateral club option to extend for a further season on the same financial terms, providing the Nerazzurri with a safety net against any immediate threat of departure.

The dialogue has remained constructive throughout the process, mirroring the positive relationship Dimarco has maintained with the supporters and the technical staff. "I think we will discuss it soon," Dimarco had consistently stated, emphasising his desire for continuity at every opportunity. His wishes were granted even sooner than he might have anticipated, with the contact made in Madrid initiating crucial negotiations that are now expected to reach a conclusion.