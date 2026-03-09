Igor Tudor admits Premier League survival is Tottenham's top priority ahead of Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid

The Croatian coach, who has suffered three defeats in his first three matches since taking charge while grappling with a growing injury list, was blunt about the club's current predicament as they juggle the fight for Premier League safety with the pursuit of European glory.

"Our first aim is Premier League and this needs to be said publicly," said the interim boss. "That doesn't mean we don't want to go to the next round. Every game is important. We have to grow so it can be an opportunity. A totally different competition against a team with Champions League history, experience and quality."