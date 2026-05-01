His half-time substitution was unexpected. After the 4–5 thriller, sporting director Max Eberl deflected responsibility, saying, "Those are decisions made by the coaching staff." He still praised Davies for a "very, very good" performance.

However, health issues may have been behind the switch: as Bild reports, Davies sat out Thursday's team session and instead completed an individual programme with rehabilitation coach Simon Martinello, focusing on running and light ball work.

It is still unclear whether Davies will feature in Saturday's Bundesliga game against 1. FC Heidenheim or Wednesday's return leg versus PSG. Should he miss out, Kompany can call on Laimer, Josip Stanisic or Hiroki Ito at full-back.