Rumours of the 25-year-old Brazilian's departure have been rife for months, with wealthy Arab clubs chasing the pacey dribbler. After recent turbulence, a summer move is no longer ruled out.

Speaking to the media, he said: "I'm in no hurry to extend my contract. It runs until 2027, so there is still plenty to discuss with Madrid, and Madrid has plenty to discuss with us. Madrid is calm, I am calm. The president trusts me, and I trust him."

In Leipzig, Diomande has made a huge impact in his debut season, catching the eye of Europe's elite with spectacular performances. Although the youngster recently indicated that he would like to stay with the Red Bulls for another year, his latest comments leave room for speculation.

"RB Leipzig has helped my family a great deal. They've done a lot for me. I'm grateful, and I can repay that by delivering on the pitch. I'm in no hurry to leave the club," Diomande stated, before concluding, "What happens next will be decided later this summer. The World Cup is coming up, and after that, you never know what might happen."