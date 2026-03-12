He could have been a World Cup surprise on Julian Nagelsmann's "construction site": Bundesliga striker likely to decide against the DFB

If the striker had continued to impress with strong performances and further goals in the final weeks of the season, it is quite possible that national team coach Julian Nagelsmann would have considered a surprise call-up for Ebnoutalib to his World Cup squad. In his highly regarded interview with kicker magazine at the beginning of March, Nagelsmann described the striker position as "at least one area we need to work on.""

With Stuttgart's Deniz Undav in fine form, he is currently pushing for a place in the German starting line-up at the World Cup, and with Nick Woltemade and Kai Havertz, two other attackers are also likely to have their tickets to the finals pretty much secured. However, Nagelsmann also wants to take a powerful striker with him, one who is particularly strong in the air, which is why Niclas Füllkrug (AC Milan), who is still in crisis, is likely to have a good chance. Ebnoutalib could have developed into an alternative to Füllkrug here.

Ebnoutalib grew up in Frankfurt and his mother is German. His father, Faissal, is Moroccan and came to Germany in 1990. He became a naturalised citizen in 1997 and won silver for Germany in taekwondo at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.