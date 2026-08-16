Getty Images Sport
'He is a big asset to have' - Harry Maguire urges Manchester United to keep Marcus Rashford amid transfer uncertainty
Uncertainty surrounds the iconic number nine shirt
Rashford made his long-awaited return to action as a second-half substitute during United's 4-2 pre-season defeat against AC Milan in Wroclaw. The intrigue surrounding Rashford was further heightened when he was handed the number nine shirt for the friendly, a jersey usually reserved for the team's primary center-forward. This tactical shift came as Benjamin Sesko, who many expected to take the number this season, was sidelined through injury.
While United officials were quick to stress that the shirt assignment is not regarded as permanent, it has undoubtedly fueled discussions about Rashford's role under Michael Carrick. The forward showed flashes of his trademark brilliance against the Italian giants, including a notable moment of skill by the corner flag that reminded spectators of his individual technical ceiling.
- Getty Images Sport
Maguire highlights Rashford importance
For Maguire, these glimpses of quality are exactly why the club must resist any temptation to cash in on the 28-year-old. Maguire has publicly voiced his desire for Rashford to stay at Old Trafford, emphasizing that the forward remains a crucial part of the club's plans. Despite the ongoing speculation regarding his future and a difficult period prior to his return, Maguire is adamant that the academy graduate possesses the quality necessary to elevate the team’s performance levels as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign.
"Obviously the transfer window is still open," said Maguire as quoted by BBC. "As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure. You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored. He's a huge threat. I've played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us."
Reflecting on a difficult pre-season outing in Poland
Despite the individual positives of Rashford’s return, Maguire was honest in his assessment of the team’s overall display. The defeat to Milan was described by Maguire as the "worst" performance of their pre-season schedule, coming just a week before their Premier League opener against Hull City. Captain Bruno Fernandes notably missed a penalty for the second consecutive game.
"We're wanting to play much further up the pitch, be more aggressive and more on the front foot," Maguire explained. "This was the only game where I didn't feel we did ourselves justice in that aspect. We had a lot of high regains and created a lot of chances from that, but we didn't sustain our pressure anywhere close to enough," Maguire expalined.
- Getty Images Sport
Respect for Amorim despite past Man Utd struggles
The match also served as a reunion with former United boss Ruben Amorim, who is now at the helm of Milan. Despite a tenure at Old Trafford that lasted only 14 months and included reported fallouts with players like Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, the atmosphere post-match was largely cordial. Amorim was seen sharing warm embraces with his former players and staff members in the mixed zone.
"It was great to see him and all his staff," he said. "I got on with Ruben really well and all his staff. I am happy he has another chance to impress and show everyone what a great manager he is. I'm sure he's going to be a success. I have nothing bad to say about Ruben. It just didn't work out at Manchester United. But he's got a massive club now."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting