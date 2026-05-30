Harry Maguire on an Italian adventure? Man Utd defender 'offered' to Serie A giants despite recent contract extension

According to a report from Italian newspaperLa Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter directors Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are fielding calls from across the globe as they plan for the upcoming season, and the latest proposal has come from the Premier League. Maguire, who was the world’s most expensive defender when he moved to United for £80 million in 2019, has been put forward as a potential solution for the Italian giants.

The England international remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2027 after signing a new deal in April, but his future in Manchester is far from certain. After missing out on international selection for the World Cup under Thomas Tuchel and battling a persistent thigh injury, a fresh start in Italy could be on the cards.

"They criticise me because I am the United captain and I make headlines. They create false stories to get clicks," Maguire previously stated regarding the intense scrutiny he has faced over the years.