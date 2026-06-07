Harry Kane told to 'be sensible' as Roy Keane offers England striker strict tactical advice after match-winning display ahead of World Cup

England legend has insisted that Kane must adapt his game and be "sensible" with his movement during the upcoming World Cup. While the Bayern Munich star has earned plaudits for his ability to drop deep and link play, Keane believes such habits could prove detrimental in the heat of a major summer tournament.

Keane argued that Kane’s primary responsibility must be as a finisher rather than a creator. After Kane secured a 1-0 win for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Keane stressed that the 32-year-old needs to trust the creative quality elsewhere in the squad and focus on remaining the focal point of the attack.