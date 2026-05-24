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How does Harry Kane do it? Vincent Kompany stunned by 'insane' hat-trick to seal another trophy for Bayern Munich
Bayern took control after a tense first half
Bayern secured the DFB Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Stuttgart, handing Kompany his first triumph in the competition and completing the domestic double. The final was far more balanced before the interval, with Kompany admitting Stuttgart caused his side problems early on.
Bayern struggled to make the right decisions in one-on-one situations, but the coach said his players remained confident at half-time. That belief paid off after the break. Bayern raised the intensity, attacked space more effectively and created far more chances. Kane once again proved decisive, scoring all three goals to seal another trophy for the Bundesliga champions.
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Kane continues to deliver on the biggest stage
Kane’s hat-trick underlined his importance to Bayern, but Kompany made clear that the striker’s influence extends beyond goals alone. The Bayern boss praised the forward’s humility and commitment to the team despite his remarkable scoring record.
"It’s not just his quality," the Belgian told ARD. "He even makes the sliding tackle at the corner flag. I have no idea how someone can score so many goals in their career and still just come across as one of the guys. At some point towards the end, you have that feeling: Did he score today? And then we say: Yes, three times. It's incredible!"
Kompany lavishes praise on Bayern
Kompany was delighted with the way Bayern responded after a difficult opening period against what he described as a “strong opponent”. The Bayern coach also revealed the confidence inside the dressing room at half-time despite the tight contest.
"We played against a strong opponent today. The first half was very even," Kompany explained. "This team always manages to raise the level. We created more chances in the second half and still defended well and solidly – it was an almost perfect cup final. All the players said at halftime: We’re so close, it could all turn around."
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Bayern targeting further success next season
The DFB Cup triumph caps an impressive campaign for Bayern under Kompany, with the club securing both domestic trophies. Kane’s form will also provide major encouragement heading into next season. The striker continues to deliver in decisive moments, while Bayern appear to have fully adapted to Kompany’s demands.