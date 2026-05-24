How does Harry Kane do it? Vincent Kompany stunned by 'insane' hat-trick to seal another trophy for Bayern Munich

Bayern secured the DFB Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Stuttgart, handing Kompany his first triumph in the competition and completing the domestic double. The final was far more balanced before the interval, with Kompany admitting Stuttgart caused his side problems early on.

Bayern struggled to make the right decisions in one-on-one situations, but the coach said his players remained confident at half-time. That belief paid off after the break. Bayern raised the intensity, attacked space more effectively and created far more chances. Kane once again proved decisive, scoring all three goals to seal another trophy for the Bundesliga champions.