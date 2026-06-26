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Harry Kane backed to achieve feat no English player has ever managed as former Three Lions captain explains why current skipper is Cristiano Ronaldo-esque
- Getty
Kane can achieve what Beckham, Rooney and Co didn't
No England international has ever represented their country at FIFA’s flagship event on that many occasions - with even the ‘Golden Generation’ of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney falling short on that front. There is every chance that Kane will become the first.
Having previously graced that stage in 2018 and 2022, claiming Golden Boot honours during a run to the semi-finals in the first of those tournaments, Kane is back under the brightest of spotlights in 2026. He is hoping to bring 60 years of trophy-chasing hurt to a close - which would allow GOAT status to be secured.
Will Kane represent England at the 2030 World Cup?
Kane has registered 81 goals for England - while continuing to raise that bar towards three figures - and should eclipse Peter Shilton’s tally of 125 caps at some point in the not too distant future. There is no sign of the Bayern Munich frontman slowing down after finding the target on 61 occasions at club level in the 2025-26 campaign.
He will soon be turning 33, but is considered to still have plenty of football left in him. All-time greats Lionel Messi and Ronaldo have taken to playing towards and into their 40s, with Kane expected to do the same. England are likely to still be calling upon him in 2030.
- Domino's
Kane backed to be first England star to grace four World Cups
Asked if Kane has another World Cup cycle in him, ex-Three Lions defender Butcher - speaking in association with the Domino’s ‘Shirtiette’ campaign - told GOAL: “No-one's played in four World Cup finals, have they, for England?
“This is Ronaldo's sixth one. I know it's Lionel Messi's sixth as well. I don't know about six, but I definitely think another one. And the way he is at Bayern Munich, I know the league isn't as good as the Premier League, but he's banging in the goals and he's making chances and he's certainly doing the job that's necessary.
“He's just a likeable lad. Everybody loves him because he's just straightforward. He's honest, he gets on with it. If he does win the World Cup for England or he does play in the team that wins the World Cup, then he can retire when he wants to.
“You know what it's like with Ronaldo and players that seem to play forever, they just want to keep going. I wish I could just keep going, but my body let me down. That's what happens to major players or many players in the past, and will happen in the future. But when you look at the way that he approaches games, the way he plays, the way that he prepares for games, having his own chef as well and all that sort of thing, he's just the perfect professional.
“And like Ronaldo, he could play in his fourth World Cup - probably will. It's great to have him. I just worry about who can replace him. That's the thing, and if anybody ever gets to that level. But the way that he is, he has set a really high bar for players to get him out of the job. I think that's great for English football.”
Will Kane's England goal record ever be broken?
Kane has been a prominent part of the England set-up since March 2015. He scored on debut, with remarkable individual standards being maintained from there. Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53 international goals was passed in March 2023.
Messi and Ronaldo may yet be joined in an exclusive club of centurions, with Butcher adding after seeing it put to him that Kane’s goal record with the Three Lions could stand forever: “Yeah, I think it will. I think we're breeding now centre-forwards that are completely different to Harry.
“You want them to be great finishers, but you also want them to take part in the game sometimes like Harry drops deep. You've got to have some special players that are going to do that. We haven't got anybody around that really touches Harry Kane. We really do hope that we produce players that can do that for the future of English international football.
“He's miles ahead of everybody. It is a different game. And I think the way that he's adapted to the new game, the style of play, I think he's got the mindset that he can, whatever is thrown in front of him, he'll take it in his stride and he will process it. He'll make sure that he’s the best and make sure that he comes out the other end and he's adapted really well. He has that ability to do that.”
Kane and England, who are hoping to give a success-starved army of loyal supporters plenty to shout about over the coming weeks, will be back in action on Saturday when facing Panama at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey - with top spot in Group L up for grabs as Thomas Tuchel’s side move into the last-32 of World Cup competition.
England fans desperate to celebrate at 2026 World Cup
Watching football can be a messy business, so Domino’s has created the ‘Shirtiette’ – a football shirt made from actual serviette material, designed for fans to wear food and drink stains with pride this summer. The pizza brand is giving the shirts away free to England and Scotland fans, so they can get messy on matchdays, embracing spills during goal celebrations, penalty misses or VAR rage.
The shirts are purpose-built from absorbent napkin material, so fans can soak up pizza sauce spillages, mozzarella mishaps and topping tumbles while watching the games at home. The ‘Shirtiette’ is available via www.dominosshirtiette.com, where England and Scotland fans can apply to claim a limited-edition England or Scotland ‘Shirtiette’.