Harry Kane explains how Bayern Munich pulled off ‘miracle’ from 3-0 down against Mainz - with England striker hitting his 53rd goal of history-making season

Speaking after the dramatic win, Kane highlighted the change in approach that sparked the revival. "We said at half-time that we needed to bring more energy and intensity in," Kane said. "And I think you saw that from the first minute of the second half. Obviously you need to show quality too, and I think we did that with the goals we scored. Credit to everyone - coming back from 3-0 down at halftime shows the mentality we have."

The England captain was introduced at the break alongside Michael Olise as Kompany looked to rectify a poor opening periods. Reflecting on the initial struggles, Kane added: "The first half was tough. We fell below our usual standard in terms of how we approach every game. We didn't control the counters well enough, our defensive cover wasn't good enough. We were a bit sloppy with the ball."