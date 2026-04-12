Harry Kane's new £20m mansion close to Chelsea's training ground 'looks just like Buckingham Palace'

The Three Lions skipper has spared no expense on his new property, located in the prestigious Wentworth area, which is situated conveniently close to Chelsea's Cobham training base.

Local residents told The Sun they have noted the striking similarity between the striker's new home and the official London residence of the monarchy, with one neighbour in the well-heeled area remarking: "The front of it looks like Buckingham Palace."

Kane originally purchased the land and an existing property for £6.5m in 2023, but he opted for a complete overhaul rather than a simple renovation. The former Tottenham star had the original structure demolished and replaced with a neo-Georgian masterpiece, a project that has reportedly taken a team of builders around two years to complete as it nears the final stages.