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'Not our best game' - Hansi Flick issues warning to Barcelona stars despite 4-2 win against Levante to maintain perfect La Liga start
Late scare in Valencia
The Catalan giants appeared to be cruising towards another comfortable victory at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Teenager Xavi Espart netted his first senior goal within five minutes, before Lamine Yamal doubled the advantage from close range following excellent build-up play by Raphinha.
Yamal then converted an early second-half penalty to put the visitors three goals ahead, but the hosts quickly staged a fierce late comeback. Ivan Romero capitalised on an error from Espart to pull one back with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Roger Brugue struck in the 88th minute to set up a tense finale for the league leaders. However, substitute Karim Adeyemi ultimately relieved the pressure in stoppage time, beating three defenders to score a brilliant solo goal and secure the points.
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Flick takes the blame
Flick was far from satisfied with the second-half drop in intensity, urging his squad to manage matches better.
"It was not our best game," the Barcelona boss admitted in the post-match conference. "We had a great start, but then in the second half we struggled a little bit. We have to be calmer at 3-0. Of course, to survive this game helps us to improve. We have situations we have to make better. We will tell this to the team and go on to the next match."
Flick took personal responsibility for Levante's opening goal, revealing a delayed substitution cost his team. "The first goal was my fault," he explained. "It was my fault because we wanted to make a change, but I said to wait until the next break - and then it happens."
The manager confirmed a thorough review awaits his players. "We will analyse this match and see what we have to do better. It's about positioning, passing, connections between the players," Flick noted, before addressing their flawless early-season form. "It seems the games have been easy, but it's not that they have been easy, we have just played well."
Backing for Gordon
Adeyemi’s match-winning cameo marked his third goal since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. His immediate impact has naturally drawn comparisons with fellow attacking recruit Anthony Gordon, who is still waiting to open his account for the Blaugrana.
Flick moved quickly to ease any mounting pressure on the English forward, praising his overall contribution despite the lack of goals. "Of course this is the situation at the moment with Anthony," Flick noted. "He gives us a lot, such as ball control with the ball and to keep possession. This is important. I am happy.
"As striker, you want to score. Hopefully it's very soon that he scores, because it helps him also to arrive. But I am happy, I appreciate what he gives us."
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Keeping the momentum going
Barcelona will look to iron out their defensive lapses when they return to domestic action against Racing Santander on Wednesday. The Catalan side have been in devastating attacking form, netting 26 times in just six matches across all competitions.
Following their midweek clash, Flick's men face a tricky trip to Sevilla next weekend. They will be desperate to secure maximum points and preserve their domestic advantage before La Liga pauses for an extended international break.
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