Hansi Flick sends clear message to Anthony Gordon as England star awaits first Barcelona goal following Newcastle transfer

Speaking to the media post-match, the German tactician voiced his delight with Gordon's tactical discipline and overall adaptation on the pitch. Defending the summer signing's contribution, the head coach said: "I think Anthony gives us a lot, especially when he receives the ball. He is always able to control it and then pass it to one of our players, and therefore keep possession."

He added: "Of course, as an attacker, when you have chances, you want to score. I hope he scores very soon, because that will also help him integrate completely. But I am happy with him, and I really appreciate what he gives us."