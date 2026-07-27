Getty Images
'Sorry you were so consumed by hate!' - Gianni Infantino blasts FIFA critics after 'most outstanding' World Cup
Infantino fires back at critics
In the wake of a tournament that was as much defined by its off-field drama as its on-field heroics, Infantino has chosen to go on the offensive. The FIFA president used his personal Instagram and the organisation’s official channels to deliver a stinging rebuke to the journalists and critics who questioned the logistics and integrity of the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Framing the event as a triumph of unity, Infantino suggested that his critics had missed the broader joy of the sport due to their own personal biases and agendas.
"To all of you who missed watching kids, babies, grandparents, and parents come together for the beautiful game, I say sorry that the matches are now over and sorry that you missed all that joy and togetherness," Infantino wrote in his scathing address. "Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all.
"To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens spreading hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines organising, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world."
- Getty Images Sport
Addressing the visa controversies and safety
The tournament was marred by significant travel hurdles, with supporters and officials from nations such as Iran, Haiti, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast facing rigid US visa restrictions. Somali referee Omar Artan was even blocked from entering the US to officiate. However, Infantino dismissed these as minor issues compared to the total number of attendees. He claimed the event saw 7 million fans from over 200 countries, boasting a "100 percent safety and security" record while thanking the host governments for their commitment to a violence-free environment.
"You mentioned the few people denied visas and overlooked the millions who were approved, from all parts of the world," Infantino added. "Because football unites the world, and it was demonstrated impressively this summer."
Defending the Balogun political storm
Perhaps the most controversial moment of the tournament involved US striker Folarin Balogun, whose automatic one-match ban following a red card against Bosnia-Herzegovina was sensationally overturned. The decision came shortly after US President Donald Trump revealed he had spoken directly to Infantino regarding the player’s availability. While UEFA and the Belgian Football Association questioned the alleged political interference, Infantino was quick to point out that similar disciplinary inconsistencies occur in major domestic leagues without such intense global scrutiny.
Without directly mentioning the incident, the president noted: "'Arguable' referees' decisions or 'strange' disciplinary rulings such as for instance potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide.
"It's curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising." Despite these justifications, the Norwegian Football Federation has already confirmed it will file a formal complaint over the perceived error involving Trump’s influence.
- Getty Images
A call for meditation and footballing peace
As he looked toward the future of the game, Infantino urged his vocal opponents to change their perspective and embrace the emotional power of football. He concluded his lengthy manifesto by framing FIFA as a provider of peace and telling his detractors to seek spiritual or emotional clarity.
"To those spending their time and energy hating us, please take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray, or watch a football match and truly observe the faces, the eyes, the emotions," Infantino said
"May you find peace; we at FIFA have found ours and we deliver it, by delivering the most outstanding FIFA World Cup. May football rise above all hate. Finally I am incredibly proud, as FIFA President, to have contributed, even a little, to this show. It's a great feeling! Much love to all."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting