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The next Gianfranco Zola or Eden Hazard? Cole Palmer told what he is missing at Chelsea in bid to emulate Stamford Bridge legends
Palmer at Chelsea: Flying start & injury issues
Unfortunate injury issues during the 2025-26 campaign did Palmer’s cause few favours, with a groin complaint and broken toe contributing to him sitting out 26 games across all competitions. He ended the season with just 11 goals and three assists to his name.
Those numbers are well down on the 25 efforts that he mustered immediately after moving to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City for £40 million ($54m) during the summer of 2023. The exploits secured PFA Young Player of the Year recognition.
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Future talk: Man Utd links & long-term contract
Palmer’s second year with Chelsea did deliver Conference League and FIFA World Cup glory, but his goal return dipped to 18 and the odd question began to be asked of his form. That debate intensified to the point that England boss Thomas Tuchel could find no place for the 24-year-old in his 2026 World Cup squad.
Transfer speculation has raged at times, with a return to Manchester roots at boyhood club United being mooted, but a long-term contract through to 2033 is in place with his current employers. Chelsea are opening another new era under the guidance of Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso.
Blues legends: Can Palmer emulate Zola & Hazard?
He may be the man to bring the best out of Palmer once more. Quizzed on whether Palmer can position himself alongside the likes of Zola and Hazard, ex-Blues striker Cascarino - speaking on behalf of Tonybet, World Cup Card Collection campaign can see Canadian customers win up to $150,000 CAD - told GOAL: “Oh, good question. Don't know. It's always an uncertain answer with young players because of the adrenaline and when you get to a new club and then you're the outstanding player very quickly.
“There's been a drop off from Cole Palmer, that's why he's not been in the England squad. There's obvious reasons why, he's just not played to the level that when he first joined Chelsea.
“Now, Chelsea haven't been very good also at that particular time and I feel that one of the things that's a standout feature of Chelsea and I think would have helped Cole Palmer is having experience in the team.
“I'm a Liverpool fan, Stevie Gerrard broke through, one of the shrewdest signings we ever made was Gary McAllister at 35 years old on a free transfer to play alongside Stevie Gerrard.
“I don't think that's happened at Chelsea with Palmer, I feel like he was the young kid, the young bucks coming on fire but when he's had a bit of a dip, he hasn't got the people around him. Enzo Fernandez is there, Moises Caicedo, they're great players, we know that, but they were big transfers as well so they have to prove themselves and their worth to the team.”
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Chelsea fixtures 2026-27: Derby date with Fulham
Former Italy international Zola has formed part of GOAT discussions at Stamford Bridge since spending seven memorable years with Chelsea between 1996 and 2003. Belgian forward Hazard hit 110 goals for the Blues while winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.
Palmer has shown flashes of similar brilliance, becoming a match-altering performer in his own right, but needs to start delivering on a consistent basis. That process will begin in 2026-27 when Alonso’s first competitive game at the helm takes his team to Craven Cottage for a season-opening derby date with neighbours Fulham on August 24.
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