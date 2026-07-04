Gary Neville gives honest verdict on England's World Cup right-back issues & Declan Rice playing out of position

Those issues forced Rice to move from midfield to right-back in the closing stages against DR Congo. Although England held on for the win, Neville believes the lack of stability in defence could become a serious problem as the tournament progresses.

"He [Rice] went to right-back for Arsenal in a game at West Ham I watched a few months ago and I thought it was the wrong decision by Mikel Arteta at the time but I was actually crying out for it in the second half to put him there," Neville told ITV.

"It’s not the first time, I can think of three or four tournaments I went to where the full-back position in general was disrespected where people might think, ‘can we take five strikers and leave a left-back out? It’s actually costing England in games right now and it’s a problem. It’s a problem defensively and a problem going forward."