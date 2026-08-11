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Fulham complete £30m deal for most expensive Northern Ireland player Shea Charles
Northern Ireland record broken
Fulham have officially completed the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Charles in a deal worth up to £30m, featuring an initial £26m fee plus £4m in performance-related add-ons. The fee eclipses the previous national record held by Jamal Lewis, who moved from Norwich City to Newcastle United for £15m in 2020, making Charles the most expensive Northern Ireland footballer of all time after penning a five-year contract at Craven Cottage. The former Manchester City academy graduate chose a move to west London over Leeds United to replace Sasa Lukic following his departure to Ipswich Town.
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Charles expresses immense privilege
The young midfielder expressed his delight at securing a move to west London after discussing the club's long-term vision directly with the coaching staff.
Speaking in his first interview on the club's official website, Charles outlined his pride upon finalising the deal: "I'm buzzing to finally get it over the line. The club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really.
"It's a great club, with a really good vision – the manager explained that to me. To be here is a massive privilege. I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it's perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well."
Arbeloa shapes new squad
Charles becomes Fulham's third arrival under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Marco Silva following his departure for Benfica. The Northern Ireland international stands as the third most expensive signing in Fulham's history, trailing only Gonzalo Garcia and Kevin, who both arrived for around £34m. Arbeloa continues to reshape the Cottagers' squad during the summer transfer window, adding Real Madrid pair Garcia and Cesar Palacios alongside Charles to build a competitive unit for the long haul.
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Pre-season testing precedes opener
Fulham travel to Spain to take on Malaga on Wednesday before returning home to host German side Stuttgart on Saturday, August 15. This pre-season schedule offers Arbeloa a vital opportunity to refine his tactical setup and integrate his new additions into the starting XI. Their first major examination comes in their Premier League opener against London rivals Chelsea on Monday, August 24.
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