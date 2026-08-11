Fulham complete £30m deal for most expensive Northern Ireland player Shea Charles

The young midfielder expressed his delight at securing a move to west London after discussing the club's long-term vision directly with the coaching staff.

Speaking in his first interview on the club's official website, Charles outlined his pride upon finalising the deal: "I'm buzzing to finally get it over the line. The club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really.

"It's a great club, with a really good vision – the manager explained that to me. To be here is a massive privilege. I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it's perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well."