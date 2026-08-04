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Alvaro Arbeloa reunited with his former players after Fulham complete double transfer swoop for Real Madrid pair
Arbeloa reunites with Bernabeu talents
The Cottagers have secured both players on five-year deals that will keep them at the club until the summer of 2031, with the management holding an additional option to extend those agreements by a further 12 months. This double swoop represents a significant investment in the squad and a clear show of support for new manager Arbeloa, who played a pivotal role in bringing the Spanish duo to London. Fulham reported have spent a combined fee of £42.5 million to bring Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia to the Premier League.
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Gonzalo grateful for Premier League opportunity
Gonzalo arrives at Craven Cottage for a reported fee of approximately £34 million after a breakthrough season in the Spanish capital. The forward was a consistent performer for the La Liga giants during the 2025-26 campaign, making 39 appearances across all competitions and finding the back of the net eight times. Upon completing his move to the Premier League, Gonzalo expressed his delight at joining the ambitious London project and highlighted his relationship with the coaching staff.
"I'm very grateful, very happy to be here," Gonzalo said. "I have to thank the board and Arbeloa for the trust they've put in me, and I'm very, very excited to start."
Palacios adds creative depth to midfield
Palacios is a talented 21-year-old attacking midfielder, and is expected to bring further creative flair to the Fulham engine room. While Palacios found senior minutes harder to come by at Madrid compared to his teammate, he remains a prospect of immense potential. The midfielder made five senior appearances for the Spanish giants, all coming from the substitutes' bench, where he demonstrated glimpses of the vision and passing range that have made him a regular fixture in Spain’s under-20 setup.
“I am very emotional to be here. I believe it is the perfect step in my career," Palacios said. “The Club is showing a lot of trust in me, and I’m going to show it on the pitch.”
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A statement of intent at Craven Cottage
This double acquisition serves as a major statement of intent from the Fulham board, who have backed Arbeloa with substantial resources to reshape the squad. The total outlay for the pair, combined with the long-term nature of their contracts, suggests a commitment to a multi-year project rather than a short-term fix.
“This is an important day as we have signed two exceptional young talents to the team whom we believe will both be part of a bright future for the Club," Fulham vice chairman and director of football operations, Tony Khan, stated.
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