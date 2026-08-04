Alvaro Arbeloa reunited with his former players after Fulham complete double transfer swoop for Real Madrid pair

Gonzalo arrives at Craven Cottage for a reported fee of approximately £34 million after a breakthrough season in the Spanish capital. The forward was a consistent performer for the La Liga giants during the 2025-26 campaign, making 39 appearances across all competitions and finding the back of the net eight times. Upon completing his move to the Premier League, Gonzalo expressed his delight at joining the ambitious London project and highlighted his relationship with the coaching staff.

"I'm very grateful, very happy to be here," Gonzalo said. "I have to thank the board and Arbeloa for the trust they've put in me, and I'm very, very excited to start."