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'Stronger than anybody else' - World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf backs Arsenal to retain Premier League title
Gunners target title defence
Arsenal continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season as they look to defend the Premier League crown they clinched last term. The Gunners hierarchy have been active in the transfer market, securing deals for Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, and Illan Meslier at Emirates Stadium. Furthermore, La Stampa claims the club are still pursuing attacking reinforcements such as Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz after a potential move for Vinicius Junior collapsed.
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Leboeuf underlines squad strength
Leboeuf considers Arsenal overwhelming title favourites heading into the new campaign, citing a level of clarity and stability within Mikel Arteta's setup that their primary competitors currently lack.
Explaining his reasoning to ESPN, Leboeuf said: "The reason is clearly because the others, they don't know where they go. Arsenal have some assurances and they know that with the team they have right now they can be better anybody else. We don't know what Bruno Guimaraes can bring, whether he will play alongside Declan Rice or not or what is going to be Mikel Arteta's decision."
'Stronger than anybody else'
The former defender highlighted William Saliba's centrality to Arsenal's setup, noting that while recent defensive additions offer valuable depth, the Frenchman's partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes remains the irreplaceable cornerstone of their championship credentials: "The biggest question is for William Saliba. It's a good thing that Piero Hincapie signed a contract and Cristhian Mosquera can play in that position, but nobody can replace Saliba.
"When you have Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba you are strong, you know that you are stronger than anybody else and that's what it is. If I was an Arsenal fan then I wouldn't be worried. Can they now double up and win the Premier League? Yes, they are the favourites for me, but they will have to show it."
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Coventry opener test awaits
Arsenal officially launch their 2026-27 Premier League title defence when they host newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, August 21. Expectation will firmly rest on Arteta's men to validate their status as title favourites from the opening weekend. Alongside securing maximum points in their opener, the club hierarchy remain focused on finalising their remaining transfer targets before the deadline passes.
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