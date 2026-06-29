Huge salary package Mason Greenwood has been offered by Fenerbahce revealed with Roma in danger of losing transfer race for Marseille forward

The saga surrounding Greenwood’s future has taken a dramatic turn as the forward makes his intentions clear to the Marseille hierarchy. After a productive season in France where he netted 26 goals, the 24-year-old is ready for a new challenge and has reportedly told the club: "Let me go." His stance marks a significant rift with the Ligue 1 side, who signed him on 18 July 2024 to a five-year contract in a deal worth up to €31.6 million, and are currently under no pressure to lower their financial demands despite the player's desire to depart.

Marseille have set a firm valuation of €55 million for the Englishman, a figure driven by their own financial requirements and a substantial sell-on clause. Manchester United are entitled to 40% of any future transfer fee, meaning the French club is determined to hold out for a premium price. Despite interest from across Europe, the Mediterranean side remains steadfast in their refusal to accept discounted offers for their prized asset.



