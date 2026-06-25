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FBL-FRA-LIGUE 1-MARSEILLE-AUXERREAFP
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Juventus set to battle Roma for Mason Greenwood as Fenerbahce cool transfer interest in Marseille forward

Transfers
M. Greenwood
Juventus
Roma
Fenerbahce
Serie A
Marseille
Ligue 1

Mason Greenwood's future has become the latest flashpoint in the Serie A transfer market as Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign the Marseille forward. The Bianconeri are ready to challenge rivals Roma for the 24-year-old following his latest prolific campaign in Ligue 1.

  • Juventus monitor stalemate to plot formal counter-bid

    According to calciomercato, Juventus have aggressively entered the market for dynamic winger Greenwood, with the Bianconeri recruitment team closely tracking his situation ahead of a potential formal proposal. The Turin heavyweights have maintained a strong admiration for the English forward since last season and are poised to strike if an operational window opens.

    The sudden intervention from the Allianz Stadium presents a massive logistical headache for domestic rivals Roma, whose long-running negotiations with Marseille have completely flatlined. Boardroom talks between the French side and the Giallorossi have stalled for weeks due to Marseille's unyielding €50 million plus add-ons asking price.


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    Roma prepare massive bid to fend off interest

    Roma are unwilling to let their primary target slip away and are already working on a counter-strategy to beat Juventus to the punch. The capital club has already reached a verbal agreement with Greenwood’s entourage regarding personal terms, but negotiations with Marseille have hit a standstill over the French club's valuation.

    In response to the growing pressure from Turin, the Giallorossi are understood to be preparing a comprehensive offer that exceeds the €50m total package. This move is designed to satisfy the demands of manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who has identified the former Manchester United man as the essential piece for his tactical setup next season.

  • Kone domino effect complicates Roma's bid

    Roma's pursuit of Greenwood is tangled up in a separate transfer saga that could ultimately decide the outcome. The Giallorossi are willing to sacrifice midfielder Manu Kone to help bridge the financial gap needed to fund a deal for the Marseille forward, with the Frenchman firmly on the radar of both Arsenal and Chelsea. Complicating matters further, Kone is said to privately favour a dream move to Paris Saint-Germain over a switch to the Premier League.

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    Fenerbahce interest cools after election shift

    The race for Greenwood was previously a three-way battle, but Turkish giants Fenerbahce have seen their interest cool significantly. The club had initially brokered a lucrative deal that would have seen the forward earn €12 million per season. However, that agreement was contingent on the success of presidential candidate Hakan Safi, who ultimately lost the club's recent leadership elections.

    New president Aziz Yildirim remains an admirer of the player's talent but is unwilling to match those astronomical financial terms. With the Turkish outfit effectively stepping back from the negotiating table, the battle for Greenwood has been narrowed down to a straight fight between the two Serie A heavyweights.