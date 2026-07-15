Explained: Why Andrey Santos pushed for Chelsea exit & £50m transfer to Man Utd

According to the Daily Mail, Santos initiated his departure from Chelsea because the midfield department had simply become too crowded.

Following Moises Caicedo signing a new deal and the club demanding £120 million to even consider selling Enzo Fernandez, Santos saw his opportunities shrinking.

With Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo also competing for spots in the middle of the pitch, the Brazilian knew his playing time would be severely limited.

Chelsea are facing a season without European football, meaning there will be fewer squad rotations. Consequently, Santos asked his representatives to explore other options, leading Manchester United to secure his signature for an initial £48m fee plus £2m in add-ons.