Man Utd's £50m Andrey Santos signing is 'strange' and 'a gamble' as ex-Red Devils and Chelsea stars agree on transfer verdict

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Butt explained why he struggles to understand the reported transfer. He stressed that signing young players is important, but questioned whether Santos has shown enough to justify a £50m investment and an immediate place in the starting XI.

"If he's brought in at £25-30 million you could understand it... But he's not being signed for £50m to just be sat on the bench, he has to be a starter. I've seen him play a few times but nothing stands out that makes you go, 'wow, he's got great ability on the ball or he's a powerhouse'," Butt explained.

"It's either genius by the recruitment team and they’re saying, ‘this lad is going to be the next big thing, we'll pay the £50m quick and throw him straight in the deep end'. But by virtue of him only starting 13 games for Chelsea last year, who finished 10th, it doesn't scream out a good signing to me. I hope I'm wrong, I hope he turns out to be a great player and blows us away.

"This lad's barely played 10 games. It's a strange one, it's not one I’m jumping around going, ‘what a signing, I'm really happy with it'. We need players in midfield that make us a lot better. I really don't like having a go at young players or new signings before they go and prove themselves, but it’s one where they’re buying potential over someone that's done it."