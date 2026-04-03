Europe and racism: England leads the way in tackling the issue... while Yamal suffers from Venus’s weakness

European football has faced an ethical test regarding racism in recent years, a fact that was once again highlighted by the offensive chants directed by some La Roja supporters during the friendly match between Egypt and hosts Spain (0–0).

Countries across the Old Continent are working to combat this phenomenon, with those accused of racism in stadiums facing penalties that can include imprisonment in some cases, particularly in the major European leagues.

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