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'It ended up in my head' - Erling Haaland admits knowing about record before eclipsing Wayne Rooney & Sergio Aguero as Manchester derby top scorer
Haaland's obsession with derby history
Haaland has revealed that he purposefully targeted the Manchester derby goalscoring record after keeping the milestone in the back of his mind. The 26-year-old was the hero once again in the 199th meeting between the two rivals, scoring a decisive 60th-minute goal to secure a vital win for Enzo Maresca’s 10-man side. In doing so, Haaland moved to nine goals in just eight league games against the Red Devils, surpassing the previous record of eight shared by Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney and City legend Sergio Aguero.
The Norway striker was candid about his motivation to write his name into the history books. "I knew about this record before, I read about it, so it had ended up in my head," the striker admitted. "I’m super proud of that. This is something that makes me really, really happy because we all know how special this game is."
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The predator strikes at Old Trafford
The goal that clinched the record and the three points was a testament to the Norwegian’s physical attributes and mental sharpness. After a period of intense pressure, Haaland found space in the box to fire home an instinctive finish that left the United defence helpless. Despite a nervous three-minute wait for a VAR review, the goal stood, silencing the Old Trafford crowd. Haaland explained that his goalscoring exploits are rarely the result of overthinking during the act, but rather a reliance on the finishing instincts that have made him the most feared number nine in world football.
"It’s just pure instinct, of what I feel is the right thing to do," Haaland added. "And, in the end, there’s no solution to this or that. How to finish, how to do this, how to do that. It’s just about trying to get the ball in the back of the net and shooting good enough so the keeper cannot save it. So that’s just what I’m trying to think of."
A special connection with the City faithful
Beyond the statistics and the records, Haaland spoke warmly about the emotional connection he has built with the City supporters since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund. The derby is a fixture that carries immense weight for the fans, and Haaland has embraced the rivalry with open arms. He noted that the intensity of the atmosphere and the friendly friction between the two sets of supporters are elements of the game that he thrives on, particularly since he made his sensational debut against the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium several seasons ago.
"Ever since I came to Manchester, they gave me a little bit, I give them a little bit. But, when it comes to the thing, it’s about having some banter and enjoying the love of the game and fighting for your team. I think this game, since I got my debut at the Etihad against Manchester United, this game has always been special," Haaland noted.
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The hunt for further development and silverware
Despite reaching the age of 26 and having already shattered numerous scoring records, Haaland insists that he is far from the finished article. The striker believes there is still significant room for improvement in his game as he looks to lead City to more silverware this season.
Asked about his own personal goals for the season, Haaland said: “Of course, I have them but for me it’s about developing still. I’m still 26, I can still develop parts of my game. I have to be the decisive player so it’s about delivering what I can do for Manchester City, that’s my main goal and to take it game by game. It’s a long season, just try to enjoy it," Haaland concluded.
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