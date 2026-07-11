Who can stop Erling Haaland? Ex-England star names 'best man' to silence Norway star - but he isn't even in Thomas Tuchel's squad

Robson believes England's current central defenders possess pace and technical quality, but questioned whether they can match Haaland physically over the course of the game. He expects Norway's star forward to raise his level on the biggest stage.

"The Norway game is why I would have loved to have seen Harry Maguire in Thomas Tuchel’s squad this summer because I think Harry Maguire would deal with Erling Haaland," Robson told Hajper.

"The other lads we have are quick but they’re as strong as someone like Magire, and Haaland is going to be right up for this game and he’s going to use his strength and other qualities to go to another level because it’s the World Cup. It’s going to be a tough game for England’s two centre-halves. Harry Maguire would have been the best man for the job."