'Some will say they gave it to us' - Eric Garcia hits back at critics after Barcelona's dramatic late win over Atletico Madrid

The versatile Spanish defender, who featured as both a right-back and in midfield during the clash, was quick to dismissal any notion that Diego Simeone’s side had handed them the win. Garcia insisted the victory was earned through pure grit and professional application.

"We knew what we came here to do, even if they wanted to downplay its importance," Garcia stated. "They are high-level players. Some will say they have come out to give us the game, but we had to suffer for it. We are happy for that."