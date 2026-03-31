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Sean Walsh

England player ratings vs Japan: Cole Palmer produces Wembley stinker while Phil Foden again falls short as World Cup warm-up ends in disappointing defeat

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England
C. Palmer
P. Foden
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England vs Japan

England's last game before the end of the 2025-26 club season saw them lose 1-0 at home to Japan in a friendly on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel made 10 changes to the side that started their 1-1 draw with Uruguay last Friday, slotting in most of his preferred players that are expected to go to the World Cup - minus the unfit Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - but they produced a disjointed performances that raised further questions over their chances of glory this summer.

Midway through the first half, Japan took the lead. Cole Palmer cheaply lost possession to Kaoru Mitoma, who started the process of a swift counter-attack, which eventually saw the Brighton winger tap in from a low Keito Nakamura cross down England's right flank.

England went close to an equaliser soon after when Jordan Pickford picked out Anthony Gordon running in behind with a stunning long ball over the visitors' backline, with the ball eventually finding Elliot Anderson on the edge of the box, but his curling effort was deflected onto the crossbar. Japan themselves hit the woodwork shortly before the break when Ayase Ueda beat the offside trap and saw his strike blocked by Ezri Konsa onto the upright.

With under 15 minutes to go, Marcus Rashford stung the palms of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki with a fierce half-volley, while Jarrod Bowen fired the rebound wide on the swivel as England finally showed some appetite to try and find a leveller again.

Tuchel introduced Dan Burn and Harry Maguire from the bench to up the hosts' set-piece threat, and the Manchester United centre-back had a header cleared off the line within seconds of coming on, but that was as close as the Three Lions came to scoring and they were booed off after four minutes of added time.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...

  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (6/10):

    Conceded an England goal for the first time since October 2024 when Lee Carsley was interim manager, a run spanning 536 days. Made some decent saves and was a useful passer from the back.

    Ben White (5/10):

    Japan knew White would push high and vacate space behind him, and they exploited this to a tee, notably attacking that area of the pitch leading to Mitoma's opening goal. Didn't provide enough on the ball to justify his exclusion, particularly with Alexander-Arnold sat at home. Taken off for Livramento.

    Ezri Konsa (6/10):

    Used his recovery pace well, while he was also composed in possession. Came off late on for Maguire.

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Named captain with usual skipper Kane ruled out. More daring with his passing than Konsa, though was seldom successful. Subbed for Burn with the clock running down.

    Nico O'Reilly (5/10):

    Used his considerable physical presence to sweep up second balls in the middle and final thirds though wasn't exactly solid at the back. Subbed for Hall.

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    Midfield

    Elliot Anderson (6/10):

    England's most connective midfielder, winning possession back and progressing play either with his carries or excellent range of passing.

    Kobbie Mainoo (5/10):

    Tidy in possession but was on his heels defensively, missing some key tackles and interceptions. Subbed for Garner.

    Cole Palmer (4/10):

    Afforded full creative licence as the starting No.10 but made very little, consistently lost possession and cheaply gave the ball away leading to Mitoma's goal. Hooked for Bowen.

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    Attack

    Morgan Rogers (4/10):

    Tuchel made such a point in autumn 2025 that he saw Rogers as a No.10, so his decision to maroon him out on the wing to begin with was extremely baffling. Barely had a sniff of the ball until he moved more centrally after Bowen's introduction.

    Phil Foden (4/10):

    The only player to keep their place from the starting XI that faced Uruguay with Kane missing out. Utilised as a false nine and showed some flashes of quality with his link-up play, though little inside the box. Came off for Solanke.

    Anthony Gordon (4/10):

    Involved plenty but was wasteful with the chances that did arrive his way. Guilty of taking too many touches rather than blowing by defenders with his pace. Subbed for Rashford.

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  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Tino Livramento (5/10):

    Subbed on for White. Didn't attack as aggressively as the Arsenal defender, which was to England's detriment as they trailed by a goal when he came on.

    Lewis Hall (6/10):

    Introduced for O'Reilly. Was much more willing than Newcastle team-mate Livramento to get into the final third.

    Jarrod Bowen (5/10):

    Replaced Palmer. Caused Japan headaches with his more inverted positioning compared to Rogers, who started on the right wing.

    Dominic Solanke (5/10):

    Came on for false-nine Foden but didn't bring the presence required of him.

    Marcus Rashford (5/10):

    On for Gordon. Sloppy with his passing, though was at least threatening.

    James Garner (5/10):

    Replaced Mainoo. Tuchel's 'mini-Valverde' was largely stifled.

    Dan Burn (N/A):

    A late sub for Guehi.

    Harry Maguire (N/A):

    Also on for the closing stages, replacing Konsa. Had a thumping header cleared off the line with his first touch.

    Thomas Tuchel (4/10):

    England looked like a team of strangers and they have lost a lot of momentum heading into the World Cup.