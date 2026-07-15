England player ratings vs Argentina: It's not coming home - again! Thomas Tuchel and Three Lions made to pay for negative tactics as Harry Kane & Co. come up short at World Cup once more

Jordan Pickford (5/10):

For all Argentina's possession, he actually had very little to do for the guts of an hour but he made a couple of great saves, including one from Nico Gonzalez, before being beaten all ends up by Enzo Fernandez and then completely caught out by Messi's magnificent cross.

Reece James (7/10):

Brought back into the starting line-up after his impressive cameo against Norway and was solid as a rock throughout before his late withdrawal.

John Stones (5/10):

Such a shame for Stones. He made a number of massive interceptions in the 'final quarter' before completely losing Lautaro for the winner.

Marc Guehi (6/10):

Like Stones, played his part in repelling wave after wave of Argentine attacks in the second half, but couldn't be faulted for either goal.

Djed Spence (7/10):

Fully justified his inclusion ahead of Nico O'Reilly with a fine display, the highlight of which was a crucial sliding challenge to prevent Giuliano Simeone from getting a shot away after the Argentine had been put in on goal.