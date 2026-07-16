'Absolutely unfathomable' - England legends Gary Lineker & Wayne Rooney tear into Thomas Tuchel's negative tactics after heartbreaking World Cup loss to Argentina

Lineker did not hold back in his assessment of Tuchel’s game management after Anthony Gordon had given the Three Lions the lead in Atlanta. The former striker expressed total disbelief at the decision to withdraw attacking threats in favour of a low block, ultimately inviting Lionel Messi and Co to pile on the pressure.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker fumed: "We went a goal up, then sat deep. The substitutes he made, made that even deeper. It turns to five at the back and you’re going, ‘we will play a low block’ against a team who are good against it. It made zero sense to me.

"Tactically it was astonishing, to be perfectly honest. It was a negative move. We all sat there watching the same game saying the same thing.

"I found it absolutely unfathomable that you’ve got a tactic, you’re playing against the greatest footballer there has ever been. Get tight to him [Messi]. He whipped ball after ball after ball into the box."