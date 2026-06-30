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Endrick 'looking forward' to new chapter at Real Madrid as he expresses gratitude towards Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti for World Cup chance
Endrick reflects on crucial Lyon loan and World Cup progress
Endrick expressed immense happiness after helping Brazil secure qualification for the World Cup round of 16, following a 2-1 victory over Japan where he played the entire second half. In a press statement reported by AS, Endrick reflected on his recent journey.
"I am very happy and grateful to God because the past six months have been exceptional in my life. My career has changed a lot during this period," Endrick stated. He added: "At the beginning of this year, I wasn't playing with Real Madrid, then I had the opportunity to leave on loan. I thank God for that, and I also thank Lyon for opening its doors to me and giving me the chance to showcase my potential and reach the World Cup."
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Viral memes and defending Ancelotti's selection choices
The start of the tournament brought intense scrutiny, as social media platforms were flooded with viral memes questioning the relationship between Endrick and Carlo Ancelotti. Endrick was an unused substitute during a 1-1 draw with Morocco, before playing 26 minutes against Haiti and just eight minutes against Scotland.
Despite the outside noise, Endrick defended Ancelotti. Shutting down talk of a conflict, Endrick said: "He's a great coach, he's got a good head on his shoulders. I thank God that he's here, because he's a great coach. He's not going to do what's best for Endrick, he's not going to do what's best for the fans, he's going to do what's best for the team. He knows very well how I can help the team."
Ancelotti demands patience as Endrick justifies faith
Ancelotti had consistently urged fans to be patient, insisting that Endrick would get his opportunity at the right moment and praising his maturity. That moment arrived against Japan, as Ancelotti introduced Endrick at half-time, a tactical decision that proved highly effective. Endrick directed a special message of thanks towards Ancelotti for that trust.
"I am very grateful to the coach, as he knows well what each player can offer," Endrick remarked. "He gave me the opportunity at the start of the second half to help the team change the course of the match, and we succeeded in achieving victory." This substitution allowed Endrick to make a significant impact on the pitch, firmly putting the early tournament frustrations behind him.
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What next for Endrick and Brazil?
"I am experiencing a wonderful moment with the Brazil national team and enjoying every minute in the World Cup," Endrick concluded. "After the tournament ends, I am eagerly looking forward to returning to Real Madrid and starting a new chapter there." Endrick will now prepare for the round of 16, hoping his successful displays earn him a regular starting position when he rejoins Real Madrid.