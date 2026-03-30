Edouard Mendy blasts CAF for 'damaging' African football in scathing response to Senegal being stripped of AFCON title

Highlighting the disparity between African governance and that of other major continents, he suggested that the current status quo is holding the region back from true sporting parity.

"Today we cannot have the respect that the Euro brings or the Copa America, because precisely we do not have solid bodies that put our competition in the rank where it should be," he added. He also pointed to the last-minute postponement of the Women's tournament as further evidence of systemic failure.

"We complain about many things, that the AFCON doesn't have the status it deserves, but I think we should start by engaging in self-criticism and evaluating our governing bodies. Things are happening here that wouldn't happen in other confederations," he added.